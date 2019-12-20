Gripping the Internet’s attention like nothing else, Mission Kashmir director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra dropped a teaser of another upcoming movie on Kashmir titled Shikara. Heightening the buzz around his upcoming love story, Vidhu kept the cast a secret as he dropped the teaser.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker dropped a poster too which features the iconic Kashmiri boat called Shikara, in the middle of the Dal Lake whose waters also shadow the group of Pandits flying from the state. The boat is filled with bunches of colourful flowers in the middle of which, a couple is seen lying down snuggled, lost in each other’s gaze. The caption promised, “A story of love against all odds (sic).” The teaser, however, opens to a mix of scared and protesting voices hinting at the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus. A voice in the backdrop is heard saying, “On January 19, 1990, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits had to leave our Kashmir. On January 19 2020, 30 years later, our story will be told.”

It is interesting to note that Shikara comes half a year after the abrogation of Article 370. The abrogation split the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara will hit the cinema screens on February 7, 2020.