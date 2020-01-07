Releasing half a year after the abrogation of Article 370 that split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- J&K and Ladakh, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s comeback film, Shikara recently dropped the trailer starring newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan. Narrating the young couple’s timeless love story that survives 30 years of the Kashmiri Pandits exodus, the trailer is rid with the agony of the biggest forced migration in independent India in 1990.

Opening to a beautiful couple reading poetry, snuggled in a corner of their home, the trailer next shows their neighbourhood on fire as they are forced to flee from their own land. A news montage then shows the immediate exit of around 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits from their huge sloping roof houses to refugee tents and the struggles therein. The trailer introduces Sadia as Shanti Dhar and Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar, teaching how “when hate is all that is left, love is your only weapon.” It ends with Sadia’s character promising to come back to her homeland, die there and have her ashes dispersed in its waters.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vidhu had dropped a fresh poster, finally revealing the lead cast. It was captioned, “1990, Kashmir – an entire community was made homeless. 30 years later, they still can’t return to their homes. Watch as the story of the Kashmiri Pandits finally comes to light #Shikara trailer out today at 1pm. #VidhuVinodChopra @arrahman @foxstarhindi (sic).”

Directed, edited and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with Fox Star Studios, Shikara marks the filmmakers return to his hometown, Srinagar, after Mission Kashmir. Vidhu, Rahul Pandita and Abhijat Joshi and credited with writing the story while music maestro AR Rahman and Qutub-e-Kripa have composed the film’s original score. Shikara is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.