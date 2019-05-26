Co-judge of reality dance show Super Dancer, Shilpa Shetty has many hobbies up her sleeves to unwind and being close to nature is one of them. Her ardent fans are well versed not just with her yoga DVDs but also of her kitchen hacks and garden essentials apart from the organic food she passionately grows in her garden. Tending to the almond tree in her garden last Friday, the actress’s staff rescued someone whom Shilpa feels is “like a soul I know who’s trying to communicate.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa uploaded a video where she finally introduced it as her new family and named it “Poppy Shetty Kundra.” Her caption explained further, “We found #poppy (name in transit) in our home(dunno if it’s a male/female) was rescued by my staff on Friday night ,she must’ve fallen from her nest that’s on the almond tree in my garden ..she fluttered her wings but couldn’t fly fully..Feels like a soul I know who’s trying to communicate She’s soo adorable ..Going to set her free as soon as she’s ready.. but had to share this video of how friendly this parrot is #birds #poppylove #sign #goodtidings #love #gratitude #parrotsofinstagram” (sic).

Recently, Shilpa, who started her journey in Bollywood in 1993 with Baazigar, revealed how her journey in the Hindi film industry was not an easy ride as producers threw her out of their films without giving any reasons. In a post shared by Humans of Bombay, Shilpa Shetty opened up about her journey and struggles that she faced in the industry.

On the professional front, Shilpa is currently a co-judge on reality dance show Super Dancer. Apart from that, the actress has launched her own fitness Yoga DVD and proving to be a fitness freak, Shilpa has her own collection of nutrition books too. She often makes it a point to talk about yoga asanas and their benefits, healthy eating, recipes and general gyaan on healthy living.