Weekends are all about hanging up your boots and indulging in cheat meals before the grind and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is no different especially on Sundays when she has a sweet tooth. All fans of Shilpa can vouch for her huge appetite for desserts, her fitness enthusiasm and commendable resistance all through the week but the actress’ latest video took temptations and weaknesses to another tangent altogether.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa recently uploaded a video where she claimed to be a “sucker”. Seen enjoying a lollipop with her son, Shilpa captioned the video, “All grown up …till I see an organic lollipop Such a sucker #Sundaybinge #sonday #organiclollipops #happiness #love #gratitude #sundaysbelike #norefinedsugar #fruitlollipops (sic).” In less than an hour, the diva had collected over 2 lakh likes on the post.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast who is always seen promoting a healthy lifestyle over everything else. Apart from urging fans to have a cheat meal every Sunday, Shilpa religiously practices yoga. The actor also went on to release a series of videos on her YouTube channel to make practicing yoga at home easy and accessible for her followers. Shilpa, who is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Fit India Committee, feels proud of the campaign.

On the professional front, actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra will soon be starring in a rom-com alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. In an interview with IANS, Shilpa revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in the upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, which will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical.

“I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it’s all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film,” Shilpa had said.