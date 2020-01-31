Adding sparkles to our day ahead of the weekend, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra flooded the Internet with famjam pictures that featured her, Shamita Shetty and “Mother of Shettys” in pink ensembles. Flying down to Mangalore, the Shettys and Kundras held a family gettogether.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Shilpa shared pictures from the puja that took place in her hometown. While Shilpa and her mother Sunanda Shetty opted for a pink and golden saree, Shamita donned a fuchsia pink traditional suit. The trio had their hair in buns and rocked the heaving gold earrings and bindi look together. The pictures were captioned, “Ethnic mode (sic)” and “With the Mother of Shettys @sunandashetty10 and @shamitashetty_official looking fine in all our finery #mangalore #bunts #pride #happy #family #gratitude #love #ethnic #dressedup (sic).”

Meanwhile, effortlessly raising the bar for fitness and slaying goals all simultaneously, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently honoured with the Champions of Change Award by former President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi. In December 2019, Shilpa’s fitness and wellness application, ShilpaShettyApp, was awarded Google Play’s Best Apps of 2019 in the ‘Personal Growth’ category.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her comeback flick “Nikamma” which hits theatres on June 5 and “Hungama 2”. The upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical. Touted to be a rom-com, the movie will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Hungama 2 is the second installment of the 2003 comedy flick ‘Hungama’. ‘Hungama 2′ stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles and will be produced by Ratan Jain. He said, “Hungama’ has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainers of its times and is reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with ‘Hungama 2’.” Hungama 2 will be out in theatres on 14 August 2020.