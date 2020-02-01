What is weekend life if not for tapping to the beats, then grooving like no one’s watching and Bollywood sensation Shilpa Shetty Kundra did exactly that this Saturday. Making fans jaws drop in awe, Shilpa shared a video of her sultry moves and set the Internet drooling.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the TikTok video featuring her in a purple crop top, paired with sheer black athleisure wear. Bending forward in the dance pose, Shilpa was seen grooving to the beats of the music in the backdrop. The video was captioned, “Iss #ThumkaChallenge ke liye, Buss, thirkaana hai ‘Beat pe booty’, Phir post kar ke mujhe tag karna… is your duty! (For this #ThumkaChallenge, you just have to shake the booty, then posting and tagging me on it is your duty!) ……. #DanceWithShilpa #letsdothis #weekend (sic).”

Meanwhile, effortlessly raising the bar for fitness and slaying goals all simultaneously, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently honoured with the Champions of Change Award by former President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi. In December 2019, Shilpa’s fitness and wellness application, ShilpaShettyApp, was awarded Google Play’s Best Apps of 2019 in the ‘Personal Growth’ category.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her comeback flick Nikamma which hits theatres on June 5 and Hungama 2. The upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical. Touted to be a rom-com, the movie will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Hungama 2 is the second installment of the 2003 comedy flick Hungama. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles and will be produced by Ratan Jain. He said, “Hungama has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainers of its times and is reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with Hungama 2.” Hungama 2 will be out in theatres on 14 August 2020.