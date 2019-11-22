Painting autumn in a darker shade of red with their love, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra and businessman-husband Raj Kundra brought in their 10th wedding anniversary in Kyoto. Giving fans a glimpse of their intimate moment as she kissed her hubby a “Happy Anniversary”, Shilpa broke the Internet with her mushy video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa uploaded a boomerang video where she can be seen standing in Raj’s arms as the two kissed in the backdrop of autumn hues. The video was captioned, “Living on Love and Fresh air …literally , This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 .. 10 years !!..and not counting @aman_kyoto . @love @gratitude #happiness #10years #nofilter #kissoflove #soulmates #japandiaries (sic).”

Shilpa met Raj at a business meeting and post that, their bond kept getting stronger. The lovebirds tied the knot on 22nd November 2009 and are now blessed with a son Viaan Raj Kundra.

On the professional front, actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra will soon be starring in a rom-com alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. In an interview with IANS, Shilpa revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in the upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, which will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical.

“I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it’s all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film,” Shilpa had said.