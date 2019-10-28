Smearing the island country with desi festive feels, Shilpa Shetty Kundra made sure that her family did not miss home as she recreated the traditional customs on Diwali and lighted up Phuket with colours and celebrations. Giving fans a glimpse into her desi festivities, Shilpa proved that you “can’t take India out of an Indian”.

From posing in bright traditional attires with businessman-husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan to performing the arti with sister Shamita Shetty, Shilpa wished fans as she gave an insight into her own intimate celebrations. While the video was captioned, “You can take an Indian out of India , but can’t take the INDIA out of the Indian Laxmi puja in Phuket ..When there is Bhakti there is Shakti #diwali #festive #blessings #laxmipuja #phuketdiaries #tradition #gratitude #happiness #prosperity #family #together (sic)”, the family picture was captioned, “Diwali nights be like #laxmipuja #diwali #familyiseverything #love #prosperity #diwalivibes #phuketdiaries #celbration #friendslikefamily #gratitude (sic).”

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast who is always seen promoting a healthy lifestyle over everything else. Apart from urging fans to have a cheat meal every Sunday, Shilpa religiously practices yoga. The actor also went on to release a series of videos on her YouTube channel to make practicing yoga at home easy and accessible for her followers. Shilpa, who is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Fit India Committee, feels proud of the campaign.

On the professional front, actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra will soon be starring in a rom-com alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. In an interview with IANS, Shilpa revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in the upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, which will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical.

“I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it’s all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film,” Shilpa had said.