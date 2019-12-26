Irrespective of the age, love finds us acting in the most kiddish of ways no matter how mature we come across and Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi seems to be just that as it sees romance unfold between actors Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh while also getting comically entangled with Hema Malini. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the upcoming rom-com and going by the first look, it seems to promise a laughter riot.

Dropping the news of the trailer on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh even shared a poster of the upcoming flick. It was captioned, “#HemaMalini, #RajkummarRao and #RakulPreetSingh… Ramesh Sippy – director of several iconic films – directs #ShimlaMirchi… Viacom18 Studios presentation… 3 Jan 2020 release… #ShimlaMirchiTrailer out now. (sic).”

Watch the full trailer here:

The movie was reportedly shot a couple of years ago but was shelved. Director Ramesh last helmed a film in 1995 which was titled Zamana Deewana. The movie is co-produced by Hussain Shaikh while the screenplay and dialogues are credited to Kausar Munir, Rishi Virmani, Vipul Binjola and Ramesh Sippy. The peppy musical track in the movie is by Meet Bros. Anjjan, cinematography is by Pony Verma and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Apart from this, Rajkummar Rao will be seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in a Netflix film, The White Tiger. Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Raj also hai Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang opposite Nushrat Bharucha. The movie is slated to hit the cinema screens on March 13, 2020.

As for Rakul, the diva has Lakshya Raj Anand-directorial Attack in her kitty. The movie also features actors John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Touted to be an action drama revolving around a rescue operation by a team led John, Attack is inspired by true events. The fictional plot is set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.

Taking fans anticipation to another tangent altogether, actors Rakul Preet and Arjun Kapoor have kickstarted the shoot of their upcoming movie produced by John Abraham and is yet to be titled. The untitled movie is helmed by Kaashvie Nair and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.