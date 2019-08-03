The much-awaited trailer of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore is all set to be out this Sunday and ahead of its release on Friendship Day, the diva gave fans a sneak-peek into their fun time on the sets through a BTS video. Opening with the scene of a shabby room with “Kammo Darling” written on the wall, the video shows actors Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Prateik Babbar apart from Shraddha and Sushant cracking up on the sets during script reading and makeup sessions before they move on for the final shot.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too shared Shraddha’s BTS video and wrote, “#Chhichhore trailer out tomorrow [Friendship Day]… Here’s a glimpse of the film… Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor… Directed by Nitesh Tiwari. #ChhichhoreTrailerOutTomorrow (sic).”

Watching films is obviously a fun task but watching the behind the scenes clips are even more fun and exciting. Maintaining the hype around the trailer launch, Shraddha had recently shared another BTS video from Jaipur and captioned it, “2 days to go! #ChhichhoreTrailerOutOnFriendshipDay (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 2 days to go! #ChhichhoreTrailerOutOnFriendshipDay 💕 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Aug 2, 2019 at 5:55am PDT

Earlier, Sushant too had shared a BTS video from the upcoming film that cracked up fans instantly. Sharing the video on Instagram, he had captioned it, “Who would you be if you could be ANNIone?You don’t have to wait for too long to find out now. As Anni and his mates are excited to stimulate your chhichhore instincts.. In about 2 months. Stay tuned!”.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on August 30 this year.