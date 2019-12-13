The “battle is 6 moves away” or so Shraddha Kapoor reminds us as she makes our jaws drop to the floor with yet another sizzling poster of hers from Remo D’Souza-directorial Street Dancer 3D. With the trailer launch awaited in the next six days, Shraddha managed to keep “the fire burning” around her dance drama and how.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared the new poster featuring her in a neon green bralette top paired with black shorts and a pair of mesh stockings. Accessorising her look with a pair of large hoop earrings and junk bracelets in one hand, Shraddha completed her look with a pair of black boots as she gave a stud pose for the camera. Wearing glittery makeup, Shraddha featured from worm-eye view on the poster that carried the movie’s title in shocking pink tint in the backdrop with “Battle of The Dance” written above it. Shraddha captioned the poster as, “Keep the fire burning… the battle is 6 moves away! #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec. (sic).”

Earlier, a source has also revealed that the film will feature a big face-off between India and Pakistan. The source added, “Not many are aware that the dance film also has an extremely nationalistic angle. Street Dancer 3D will also have an interesting face-off between India and Pakistan. The script has a dance battle between two teams – India and Pakistan – led by Varun and Shraddha respectively. So they are also playing on that front.”

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’sSouza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others.