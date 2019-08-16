We all know that feeling of over stuffed tummies, what with the festive week just coming to an end and connecting with fans on this feeling is Saaho star Shraddha Kapoor, only more glamorous. Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle post overeating, Shraddha struck a sensuous pose and fans were instantly left swooning.

In the shared picture, the diva can be seen donning an all-green ensemble with her soft curls falling beautifully across her face and shoulders. The picture was captioned with the confession, “आज कुछ ज़्यादा ही खा लिया मैंने (I have overeaten today) @tarunkoliyot Outfit @Sanam shakinni Styled by @tanghavri assisted by @namdeepak make up @ajayvrao721 hair @menonnikita managed by @jinal.jj #Chennai #SaahoOn30thAug (sic).”

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho’s trailer is finally out and it was worth a wait. The trailer showcases the story of an undercover agent, which is played by Prabhas, whose sole purpose is to catch the culprits behind a massive robbery. In the trailer, he has to face the gang of gangsters that include Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunkey Pandey and Arun Vijay. The trailer shows the high-octane action and brewing romance between Shraddha and Prabhas.

The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences, starting from Baahubali actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike, which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats. Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars while Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho.

The film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30 this year.