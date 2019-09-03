The crime master Gogo of Andaz Apna Apna, legendary Shakti Kapoor turned 67 years old on Tuesday and wishing her ‘baapu’ on his big day, Saaho star Shraddha Kapoor made sure that she did it in a way that best resonated with fans feelings. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha posted an adorable collage that made fans go “aaau” with nostalgia.

The shared picture features stills of Shakti from different movies of his, portraying him in his iconic characters. The post was captioned, “Happy Birthday Baapu! You are my heart. I love you @shaktikapoor (sic)” and Ranveer Singh was quick to comment, “Legend”.

On the professional front, Shraddha’s recently released movie Saaho, opposite Prabhas, has performed well on its day four. First Monday for any film is the real test at the Box Office and seems like Saaho is going to fare good post-Monday as well. The fourth-day collection of the Hindi version of the Sujeeth-directorial is recorded as around Rs 11 crore, which means the film has recorded a total of Rs 90 crore (approx) by the end of its fourth day at the Box Office in its Hindi version.

The film released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi after being shot at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and sees Shraddha and Prabhas sharing screen space for the first time. Saaho also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday in never-seen-before avatars.

Next, Shraddha has Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which will feature her opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also starring Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It will hit cinema screens on September 6.