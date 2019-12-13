Taking fans reeling down the memory lane, Street Dancer 3D star Shraddha Kapoor went all emotional as she penned a heartwarming wish on her parents – Shivangi Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor, marriage anniversary. Pulling out a monochromic picture from 38 years ago, Shraddha set fans on a frenzy as she redefined flashback Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared the viral picture featuring a younger Shakti and Shivangi and instantly collected 1.1 million likes while still going strong. The picture was captioned, “Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today (sic).”

On the professional front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, opposite Varun Dhawan, helmed by Remo D’Souza. Earlier, a source has also revealed that the film will feature a big face-off between India and Pakistan. The source added, “Not many are aware that the dance film also has an extremely nationalistic angle. Street Dancer 3D will also have an interesting face-off between India and Pakistan. The script has a dance battle between two teams – India and Pakistan – led by Varun and Shraddha respectively. So they are also playing on that front.”

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’sSouza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others.