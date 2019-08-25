With hardly five days to go for Sujeeth’s action drama, Saaho, starring Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor and South rebel star Prabhas, the anticipation for fans has already reached its peak. Amping their edginess further, the lead actors have been working hard to keep them hooked and recently, they dropped new posters of their upcoming movie which looks sizzling to the core.

The shared poster features the two actors, passionately lost in each others gaze as they sat entwined in the backdrop of several high rise. While Shraddha captioned the posters, “Action. Romance. Thrill. Suspense. Get ready for the year’s biggest action thriller! #Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho #6DaysForSaaho (sic)”, Prabhas captioned them, “#SaahoOnAugust30 is just 6 Days away! Are you ready? #Saaho (sic).”

Saaho is already getting fans excited not just because the Telugu hunk will feature on the big screen after Baahubali 2, but it is also one of the most expensive movies in India. With its release date drawing close, makers of ‘Saaho’ are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

Earlier, the makers had released a power-packed trailer of the flick which is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.

Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, also starring in the film are actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.’Saaho’ also marks the ‘Ek Villain’ actor’s debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, this year.