The much-awaited verdict on Aarey Forest‘s clearing for metro construction has arrived as the Mumbai Court granted permission to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Tree Authority which sets celebrities Dia Mirza, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani and others on a frenzy apart from environmentalists and activists. The court dismissed all petitions and pleas against the felling of trees and instead allowed cutting of over 2,600 trees in Maharashtra’s Aarey Colony which is also known as the green lungs of Mumbai.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the celebrities started raising concerns over the controversial plan. While Dia shared videos of tree chopping beginning overnight, Shraddha shared news of protestors being arrested from the streets while Vishal shared a heartwrenching poem on the issue.

Check out celebrities reaction on cutting down of Aarey Forest here:

Touted to be an extremely important project for Mumbai, the Mumbai Metro body MMRCL is going on with the construction which involves it to crisscross some of the most congested areas of the city through underground twin tunnels, 25 metres below the ground. Celebrities, environmentalists, conservationists and Mumbaikars are objecting to the planned car shed of the Metro which falls within the Aarey Colony as it is coming up in a crucial area of the Mithi river. Expected to tamper with this space of the Mithi which will be then prone to flooding, the objections are continuing to swell. Not only this but the area is also rich in bio-diversity and houses some rare species and leopards, all of which will be lost if the car shed comes up.

While actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt and singer Shaan have vehemently opposed the cutting of trees, stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have extended their support in favour of the metro construction.