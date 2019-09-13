The fans are all waiting on the edge to see their favourite Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff‘s kicks and punches fly again as they reunite for Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. Coming together for the first day of the shoot, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh posed with the director, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and crew as the movie went on floors this Friday.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the Baaghi 3 cast shared pictures with the clapper and the team. The pictures were captioned, “Kick. Fly. Punch. This time it’s going to be three times the Action #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 shoot begins today! (sic).”

Riteish will be seen playing the role of a brother to Tiger Shroff‘s character. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the actor just wrapped up the shooting of Marjaawan with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. He also finished filming his part in Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Housefull 4 and now, he is gearing up to play an important role in another Nadiadwala-production. A report in the daily suggests that his character will be quite crucial to the story. The film reunites him with his Ek Villain co-star Shraddha Kapoor who returns to the franchise after Baaghi.

Tiger, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shoot for War where he will be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan. Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, is slated to hit the screens on March 6 next year.