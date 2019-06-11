Building the already tall hype around her upcoming movie Saaho, opposite South sensation Prabhas, Bollywood’s nightingale Shraddha Kapoor recently dropped a new poster of the movie that sent fans on an immediate red alert. Reason being, the dominating red colour of the intense poster with Shraddha’s never-seen-before no-nonsense look adding to the grim aura.

In the shared poster, Shraddha can be seen pointing a gun straight in the direction of the lens with the movie’s name written in bold steel grey, below the credits. The poster was captioned, “The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign” (sic).

This movie will be Prabhas’ first release after Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) and will mark Shraddha’s debut in Telugu films as Saaho made in both Telugu and Hindi.

As it hits the theatres on August 15 this year, Saaho is going to face a big Box Office clash with two other anticipated films – Batla House and Mission Mangal. This means that the audience are up for a cinematic treat on this Independence Day as three popular action stars in the country – Akshay Kumar (Mission Mangal), John Abraham (Batla House) and Prabhas (Saaho) will be seen battling it out at the Box Office on August 15.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the spy thriller also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Evelyn Sharma in pivotal roles. The trilingual film is helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.