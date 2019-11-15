Pumped by the success of his recent release Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana cannot wait for another socially relevant film of his, Hitesh Kewalya-directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, to hit the cinema screens or so his latest post suggests. Dropping the first look from yet another much-awaited movie of his, Ayushmann put fans on the edge as he shared the poster of his upcoming homosexual romance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared his first look from the movie which features him in a red and black costume with white prints, a blue bag slung across his shoulders and another black one hung behind his neck as he ran in the direction of the camera. Followed by a marriage procession that ran behind him, Ayushmann is seen in the backdrop of a railway station as the poster held the movie name with the release date and a caption that read, “AB ZYADA JALDI RELEASDE HOGI AAPKI AUR HUMARI (Now your and my story will realease earlier).” Ayushmann captioned the post, “Bhaagte Bhagate aa rahe hain hum (Coming to you with full speed), #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan – Releasing on 21st FEB 2020 ‬(sic).”

The film went on floors on September 10 this year and was initially supposed to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. However, it was then postponed to March 13, 2020 and as the latest updates go, the movie will now release on February 21, 2020. The film deals with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it. The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had released an animated teaser of the film on May 9, which grabbed fans attention thanks to its creativity and how well it delved into the untapped subject. The 50-second-long teaser perfectly captured the evolution of love stories in India and how people are familiar with heterosexual relationships like Romeo-Juliet, Laila- Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran. A few moments into the teaser, fans got to see love stories of homosexuals that existed in the society but were never known or talked about.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel of the 2017 blockbuster ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. It had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction.

Talking about the film in an interview earlier, Ayushmann had told IANS, “It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L. Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”