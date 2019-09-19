The new promo of Hitesh Kewalya-directorial, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao has dropped an animated introductory video of their cast and with that, the fans’ speculations of who Ayushmann will be romancing has been answered. Taking to his social media handles, Ayushmann dropped the “pyaar vs sanskar” game video and fans could not keep calm.

The 1.5 minute-long video introduces us with the actors and the characters they will be portraying in the movie. While it revealed Jeetendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya as Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest, the lead actor himself was portrayed as a villain in the narrative though in a comic way. Ayushmann captioned the video as, “Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @smzsofficial. Cast introduction video link in bio! @gajrajrao @neena_gupta @jitendrak1 @manurishichadha @sunita_rajwar @maanvigagroo @pankhuri313 #NeerajSingh Written and Directed by @hiteshkewalya @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial @BhushanKumar @TSeries.official 13th March 2020! (sic).”

Watch the new promo here:

The film went on floors on September 10 and was supposed to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. However, it has been postponed to March 13, 2020. The film will deal with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it. The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had released an animated teaser of the film on May 9, which is sure to grab your attention thanks to its creativity and how well it delves into the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it. The 50-second-long teaser perfectly captures the evolution of love stories in India and how people are familiar with heterosexual relationships like Romeo-Juliet, Laila- Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran. A few moments into the teaser, we get to see love stories of homosexuals which existed in the society but were never known or talked about.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel of 2017 blockbuster ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. It had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann told IANS, “It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L. Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”