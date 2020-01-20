Making fans anticipation ride a hyperbole, Bollywood hunk Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a new poster of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, giving us a glimpse of co-star and on-screen lover, Jitendra Kumar. If this was not enough to set the Internet on a frenzy, the National Award-winning star even dropped the date and time of the Hitesh Kewalya-directorial.

Taking to his social media handle, Ayushmann shared the poster featuring Jitendra dressed in a sherwani, a traditional Indian wedding dress for the groom, with former on his lap and co-stars including Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao pulling them away. Seated in the backdrop of a wedding venue, the two male lovers looked happy in each other’s company as they beamed unperturbed for the camera. The poster further elaborated, “Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman! Trailer out today at 1.33 pm! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan (sic).”

The film deals with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel of the 2017 blockbuster ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. It had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction.

Talking about the film in an interview earlier, Ayushmann had told IANS, “It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L. Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”

The film went on floors on September 10, 2019 and was initially supposed to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. However, it was then postponed to March 13, 2020 and as the latest updates go, the movie will now release on February 21, 2020.