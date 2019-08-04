Among the thousands of fair-weather friends that one has, it is very important to nail one as your constant, as your MC Sher and Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi couldn’t feel luckier on having found him in his co-star Ranveer Singh who played Murad in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama. Acknowledging the same on Friendship Day this Sunday, Siddhant shared a still from the movie that rekindled the bond that the two shared and fans couldn’t stop swooning at the reminder.

In the picture that Siddhant shared on his Instagram handle, the duo can be seen dressed as their characters in the movie and in the middle of a rap-practice session as Ranveer had an open diary and a pen in hand. Seated in the broken surroundings of old door frames and sofa set, their smiles seemed to fill all the cracks like only unconditional love between two people can do. The picture was simply captioned, “Friendship-Day #Bantai#Bacchi#Bamai (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Friendship-Day 💛 #Bantai#Bacchi#Bamai A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on Aug 4, 2019 at 4:06am PDT

Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher gained a lot of popularity after starring in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The film not only did wonders at the Box Office but left audiences awestruck. His performance in the film won the hearts of many and was applauded. Recently, Siddhant revealed that he always wanted to be loved by people and has taken a vow to always handle his own social media.

In Gully Boy, Siddhant played the role of MC Sher, Ranveer Singh’s mentor who guided him throughout. Audiences went crazy to see Siddhant nail it on the big screen. Many found his performance more outstanding than Ranveer Singh who played the lead role in the film. Though he is happy and contented, the actor feels people do not knot him much. “I am happy, at peace, loving everything. But people don’t know much about me,” he said.

Earlier, Siddhant appeared on Voot’s Feet Up with the Stars Season 2 where he said, “I’ll always handle social media by myself. I’ll not have a team,” he said. Siddhant said this when he appeared in an episode of Voot’s “Feet Up with the Stars Season 2.”