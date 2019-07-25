The latest song, Ki Honda Pyaar, from his upcoming movie, Jabariya Jodi, might have gripped fans it the monsoon romance but Bollywood’s chocolatey boy, Sidharth Malhotra, lived his magical moment only went he got the chance to shake a leg with his dream girl, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Gracing the sets of Dance India Dance, where Kareena is one of the judges, Sidharth arrived with his co-star Parineeti Chopra to promote the Prashant Singh directorial.

While the contestants gave stunning performances, Sidharth, who was dressed as his character from the movie in a typical kurta-pyjama and gamcha, had a dreamy moment with the diva, dressed in the colour of love, grooved and made his head spin round. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Sid captioned it as, “Imagine the song “You spin my head right round…” playing in the background So much fun grooving with #KareenaKapoorKhan on the sets of #DanceIndiaDance2 (sic)” and fans were in for a treat.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is based on Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping which happens in many states in north India. This is the second time, Prineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space after Hasee Toh Phasee. The romantic-comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film is slated to release on August 2.