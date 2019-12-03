Eighteen days after the movie’s release, the much-awaited item number of Bollywood diva Nushrat Bharucha, Peeyu Datt Ke, from the Milap Zaveri-directorial Marjaavaan, starring actors Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet is finally out on public demand and how. Crooned by the sensational rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song is choreographed by Mudassar Khan and Nushrat’s sizzling chemistry with Sidharth in it is like all peppy things in one kitty.

The song wasn’t featured in the theatrical version despite being a much-awaited track and now, after the movie grossed half a century at the Box Office, the makers dropped it as a celebratory number. While the lyrics are credited to Yo Yo Honey Singh and Dope Leo, the female singer is Ritu Pathak.

Watch the full song, Peeyu Datt Ke here:

Marjaavaan which is a sequel of crime-thriller Ek Villain also features Rakul Preet Singh. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

Apparently, the film is winning hearts because of its ’80s style action and masala-filled acting. In fact, Riteish’s character is something that he has never attempted before. The actor plays a vertically challenged gangster named Vishnu. The film boasts of heavy Hindi dialogues and everything else that used to make an action-oriented macho drama of the late 80s starring Amitabh Bachchan, followed by Anil Kapoor in the early 90s.

Portraying a larger-than-life character, Sidharth’s avatar in the film is unlike his any other role before. The actor has done stylised and polished action in his previous films but with Marjaavaan, he comes to a more grittier and limitless local action scene.