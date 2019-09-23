The highly-robust trailer of Milap Zaveri directorial, Marjaavaan, is expected soon and while fans await it with bated breaths, lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh can’t seem to stop at attacking each others egos on Twitter. Challenging each others strength, the duo’s online banter went viral within minutes.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Riteish uploaded a video where he sent out a disclaimer full of vile. It was captioned, “‘Kameenepan Ki Height’ dikhane ka waqt aa gaya. #Marjaavaan trailer out on 26th September. @SidMalhotra #TaraSutaria @Rakulpreet @zmilap @itsBhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @iamDivyaKhosla @EmmayEntertain @TSeries @marjaavaan (sic).”

Quick to respond, Sidharth gave Riteish a befitting reply. Retweeting his co-star’s post, Sid wrote, “26th ko dekhte hain na @Riteishd kaun GURU aur kaisa VAAR! #Marjaavaan trailer out on 26th September! (sic)”

26th ko dekhte hain na @Riteishd kaun GURU aur kaisa VAAR! #Marjaavaan trailer out on 26th September! https://t.co/mJZ5O3L40z — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 23, 2019

The two stars are teaming up once again after Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain (2014) and this time, Riteish has got a never-seen-before character to his credit in the Milap Zaveri-directorial. The actor plays a vertically challenged antagonist named Vishnu and his first look suggests it’s a strong character.

The look has a three-feet-tall Riteish holding rage in his eyes and a long barrel pistol in his right hand. Long hair, two cuts on his face and a heavy beard further complete his physical appearance as the villain. Riteish looks intriguing in the role of Vishnu and director Milap says that the character has been designed after a lot of brainstorming.

Also starring Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie was scheduled to release on October 2 and then on November 22 due to VFX issues. Going by the latest update, the movie will hit the cinema screens on November 8 now.