Ladies hold your breath as Jabariya Jodi star Sidharth Malhotra is at the wooing end again. Treating fans to his latest promotional pictures, Bollywood’s chocolatey boy ensured he added all the right colours to their dreary Tuesday and set the Internet drooling.

In the shared pictures, the actor can be seen donning a chequered shirt featuring mustard, indigo and violet hues and paired it with a white tee inside and a pair of grey jeans. Accessorising his look with a funky pendant and a pair of blue sunglasses, Sid completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. In another picture, Sidharth can be seen gazing intensely into the lens which is sure to leave fans hearts aflutter. The pictures were captioned, “Color Splash! . Styled by @nikitajaisinghani” (sic) and instantly garnered over 2 lakh likes while still going strong.

View this post on Instagram Color Splash! 💛😎💙 . Styled by @nikitajaisinghani A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on Jul 14, 2019 at 11:37pm PDT

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi have dropped its trailer. The film looks like a colourful story of two young people who have their set goals in life and dramatic ways to achieve it. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film takes a dig at the dowry system that is still prevalent in most Indian weddings. Sidharth plays a rusty, local influential man who kidnaps dowry-demanding grooms and beats them while simultaneously wishing to be an MLA one day. Parineeti essays the role of an extrovert, someone who bashes stalkers and eve teasers and wears fusion dresses with vibrant eye makeup. How they meet, fall in love and then sort out their priorities to be together is what involves the major storyline of the film. Jabariya Jodi appears to be a romantic film with peppy songs and some quintessential Bollywood flavour in its narrative.

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the concept of Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping that happens in many heartland cities, especially in northern India. It would be too soon to say how well do the actors and the makers justify the concept. As of now, Jabariya Jodi looks like a regular fun-filled mainstream Hindi film with heavy dialogues, local accent, characters who look stunning in every frame and a story that has a potential to shine on-screen. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film hits the screens on August 2 this year.