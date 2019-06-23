Having wrapped up the first schedule in Chandigarh with co-star Kiara Advani, Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra is now in Uttrakhand to shoot for the second leg and has been teasing fans with the latest updates from the lap of the mountains. Seen taking a chopper ride this morning, Sidharth looked totally at ease in his Captain Vikram Batra mode.

Sidharth essays the role of Captain Batra, a Kargil war hero, in the biopic and had attended training and worked on his role including have learned how to operate army weapons before the movie went on the floors. Slated to be extensively shot in North India for 70 days across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh, Sidharth was in Auli this morning and shared drool-worthy pictures in a black hoodie teamed with blue jeans and a black cap. Completing his look with a pair of blue reflectors, Sidharth can be seen in the cockpit of the chopper in one picture which he captioned, “Roger that Captain!” (sic) while in another, he was seen simply basking in the view of the mountains and morning sun as his yellow chopper stood blurred in the distance. Sidharth captioned the picture as, “Weather on point!” (sic)

Check Sidharth’s posts from Auli here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space for the very first time with Karan Johar’s Shershaah. A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, “It will primarily focus on the personal life of Batra and involve his sequences with the family members. But a major part of it will be developing the whole relationship he had with his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It will focus on how they met and fell in love. He had not got married when he got killed battling for the country during the Kargil War. Right now, all the scenes featuring the couple will be shot. There will be a few romantic songs that they will also film during this schedule.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film has been produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.