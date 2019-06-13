New speculations hit the grapevine after Rohit Shetty shared Salman Khan‘s post announcing the aversion of the clash between their respective films Sooryavanshi and Inshallah. In the caption of his post, the filmmaker mentioned Salman’s famous cop character from Dabangg 3 and wrote, “See you soon Chulbul Pandey‘. Now, this has led to the new rumours of Rohit making Salman’s cop character from Dabangg series a part of his own cop universe.

The director has successfully helmed three films in the series – Singham (2 films) starring Ajay Devgn and Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. Now, if the reports are to be believed, Salman had suggested a Singham-Chulbul Pandey crossover some time back to Rohit and the director has finally decided to develop it. A report in Mumbai Mirror mentioned that the Golmaal director has always been in an awe of Chulbul Pandey and loved Salman playing that role on-screen. In fact, in one of his promotional interviews before Bharat‘s release, Salman revealed that he was in talks with Rohit for a film but nothing had materialised then. We wonder if he was talking about the same crossover!

Meanwhile, here’s what Salman wrote while announcing the new release date of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi: “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… @itsrohitshetty

Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.” (sic)

You can Compete with the World but Not with your Family…

See you soon Chulbul Pandey!!!😉” (sic)

The news of Box Office clash aversion came as a relief to the fans of two actors. Both Salman and Akshay enjoy a terrific mass following. The festival of Eid is usually reserved for Salman’s films. However, when Akshay announced that he was releasing his next film on Eid 2020, the audience expected Salman to move away from his slot and give a free run to Sooryavanshi. In fact, Katrina, too, mentioned in an interview some time back that she was sure Salman would find a way to not let the two films eat up each other’s business at the ticket window. Now, while the actor still comes on Eid, Rohit and Akshay are to bring their cop film on March 27.