After her historic win in the Lok Sabha Election 2019, politician Smriti Irani met her friend Ekta Kapoor. The producer took to social media today to share a selfie in which she is posing with the BJP leader. Both the women walked to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai or so does Ekta’s post reveal. Ekta’s post hints that they walked to the temple. Here’s what the caption on the post reads, “14 kms to SIDDHI VINAYAK ke baaad ka glow 😂” (sic)

View this post on Instagram 14 kms to SIDDHI VINAYAK ke baaad ka glow 😂 A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on May 27, 2019 at 11:08pm PDT

Earlier, when the results of the 17th Lok Sabha election came out, Ekta posted a beautiful picture of Smriti and wrote the lines from the title song of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in the caption. That caption perfectly explained the then current situation. The post read, “Rishton Ke bhi Roop badalte hain, naye naye saanche Mein dhalte hain, Ek peedhi Aati hai Ek peedhi jaati hai… Banti kahaani Naayi 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🙏🏼❤️” (sic). Smriti, too, replied and mentioned, “🙏🙏❤️😘Thank you for being a part of my journey , my life ❤️” (sic). Here’s the post:

Meanwhile, the politician was fielded by the BJP in UP’s Amethi against Rahul Gandhi from Indian National Congress. Smriti won the election by a great margin of over 55,000 votes. The biggest achievement for her turned out to be leading in the constituency that was considered strong turf for the Gandhi family and was being ruled by them for 20 years.