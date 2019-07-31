Acing the two ponytail look as her signature hairstyle, celebrity kid Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has been our favourite since her birth and giving us enough reasons to stay hooked are actor-parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Flooding the Internet with pictures from their latest London outing, Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and her latest outing in the park seem to have fans currently swooning over.

In the picture that Soha shared on her Instagram handle, the writer-actor can be seen planting a kiss on her little munchkin’s face who looked lost in the distance. Standing in the backdrop of the park, the mother-daughter duo stood out with their rosy pink cheeks against the crystal blue expanse of the sky beyond. The viral picture was captioned, “More kisses in the park (sic).”

View this post on Instagram More kisses in the park A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jul 31, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

There is no bigger fan following than the one enjoyed by the Pataudi kids especially Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and Soha’s bundle of joy Inaaya. While the Pataudis had a blast in London, Soha and Kunal made sure that fans were not left behind from participating in their moments of family fun. Flooding the Internet with latest updates, Soha’s recent posts from an animal farm in London shows paparazzi’s favourite kids, Taimur and Inaaya, hanging out together with their animal friends and fans were left gushing.

Earlier, Soha had shared a picture from London where Inaaya and Kunal can be seen chilling at a restaurant. Inaaya looked busy with her colouring until daddy Kunal interrupted for a pout picture. Holding her crayons in both her hands, Inaaya took a break from her artwork and pouted along with her daddy in an adorable way that was captured by Soha. Soha has flooded her Instagram with pictures of her London vacation. In one of the photos shared, Inaaya can be seen spending her Sunday relaxing in a park. In another, Inaaya reunites with her brother Taimur.

On the professional front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.