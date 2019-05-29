Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture with mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan and nephews Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan. In the photo, Soha and Sharmila can be seen standing while Ibrahim, Saif, Sara and Kareena re sitting on the couch. The little munchkin Taimur can be seen dressed in his pyjamas as he sits comfortably on his mother’s lap. The Khans happily pose and smile as they get clicked and the picture will give you major family goals.

Soha captioned the photo, “Like the branches of a tree #family #familygoals #missingafew @saraalikhan95.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:



Recently, Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 36th birthday along with Saif, Kareena, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The pictures made its way to social media and instantly went viral. Soha usually shares her pictures with Kunal and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taimur and Inaaya are often spotted together on play dates and the kids are paparazzi’s favourite and their pictures keep taking over social media every now and then.

Kareena also shares a friendly bond with Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Earlier in an interview, she said, “I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who’s brought them up spectacularly. I’m meant to be their friend. I love them dearly and whenever I am wanted or my advice needed, I’m there for both at any point in their life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Good News along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for Sacred Games season 2. Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.