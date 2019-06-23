With the ICC World Cup 2019 gripping one and all in its fever, you don’t expect legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s daughter-actor-writer Soha Ali Khan to stay behind. Showing off the game genes, Soha recently spilled the tips that she learned from her father and grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi in a collaboration with Team India North and Nick Junior India’s Peppa Pig and George.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha gave a sneak-peek to the event where she was seen donning a sheer white top teamed with Capri tights and a pair of spotless white shoes. Posing with Peppa Pig and George, Soha captioned one post as, “When Peppa came to India … @officialpeppa @nickjrindia” (sic) while another was captioned, “Catching practice !! #letsplaycricket” (sic) and showed to catching the ball behind the wicket like a pro. The last video was a slo-mo and features Soha flaunting her skills in the game as she hits a perfect six. The video was captioned, “Somewhere over the rainbow #letsplaycricket” (sic).

Earlier, before heading into the event, Soha had shared in an interview with IANS, “So excited to interact with kids across India along with Peppa and George! Sharing some of the family secrets about cricket that I’ve grown up with – ranging from warm-ups and teamwork to how to prepare for the perfect six. I’m excited and nervous at the same time since they are big shoes to fill but I know it will be a lot of fun with Peppa and George… They are just adorable.”