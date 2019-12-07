Having a separate fanbase of their own, Pataudi kids Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan once again set the Internet on a frenzy as Bollywood actor-turned-writer Soha Ali Khan treated social media to a glimpse of their park outing. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s little munchkin, Taimur and Soha and Kunal Kemmu‘s bundle of joy, Inaaya, are paparazzi’s favourite kids and while the little ones enjoy a huge fan following online, several fan pages are working under their name.

Ready to make our weekend lit, Soha shared a picture of “Tim and Inni” which features the two enjoying on the swing in the park. While Inaaya was dressed in all pink and sported two cute little braids, Taimur was dressed in a grey tee and blue lower as he stuck out his tongue. Soha captioned the picture, “Up up and away ! #timandinni (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Up up and away ! #timandinni A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Dec 6, 2019 at 1:21am PST

Both Taimur and Inaaya are two of the most adored kids in Bollywood. They bond well with each other and are often seen playing around and waving to the paparazzi. Pictures of them twinning in the same colour while watering their plants and feeding food to animals have gone viral in the past.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be making her digital debut with a comedy series. Talking about the same, she told PTI, “I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30 or 40 days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughter Inaaya, I will take her with me. It is a comedy in a web-series space. The last couple of episodes are being written. The official announcement will come soon.”

She along with her husband Kunal Kemmu will co-produce untitled biopic of eminent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani.