Treating fans regularly with dollops of cuteness in the form of her little munchkin Inaaya, Bollywood actor-turned-writer Soha Ali Khan recently made fans double down with laughter as she gave them a sneak peek into her sports day even. A video currently going viral across social media platforms shows Soha taking part in the tug-of-war game that was meant for the parents of the kids.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared the video featuring her at the front end of the line. As the whistle blows, the parties on both the ends of the rope start puliing when Soha gets shoved ahead due to the energetic pull on the opposite end. Not ready to leave the rope, Soha is hilariously seen hanging from it with one leg in the air before she finally falls down. The video was captioned, “My first sports day as a parent!! Got a bit ‘carried away’ in the tug of war – literally ! @toddenindia thank you for organising the best first sports day ever!! We love you (sic).”

Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to a little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

Ten years after their movie, 99, hit the cinema screens, power jodi Soha and Kunal will be seen slaying together on the silver screen. Too happy to contain her excitement, the couple had shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be making her digital debut with a comedy series. She along with her husband Kunal Kemmu will co-produce untitled biopic of eminent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani.