Love makes all seasons look equally beautiful but one look at actors Soha Ali Khan–Kunal Kemmu and you will be convinced that the romantic “summertime” is here! Painting Sydney red with their romance, the lovebirds were seen enjoying their swing time in a park and we wonder where Innaya was.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha gave fans a glimpse of their happy place featuring her in an olive green top and multi-coloured floral skirt while Kunal looked dapper in a white tee, a pair of navy blue shorts, a pair of orange running shoes, a cap and a pair of sunglasses. Standing next to Kunal who sat on a swing, Soha posed for the camera with the sky in caramel colours reflecting the recently concluded sunset. She captioned the dreamy and mushy picture as, “Summertime in Sydney @khemster2 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Summertime in Sydney @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jan 4, 2020 at 12:08am PST

Ten years after their movie 99 hit the cinema screens, Bollywood stars and power jodi Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu will be seen slaying together on the silver screen. Too happy to contain her excitement, the couple had shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.

Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be making her digital debut with a comedy series. She along with her husband Kunal Kemmu will co-produce untitled biopic of eminent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani. Kunal will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.