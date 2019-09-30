If there is a couple who is not just parent goals but also love goals, it has to be actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Leaving one and all inspired but their headstrong chemistry, Soha recently spilled the beans on the first time she met Kunal and it is enough Monday motivation for fans to confess their love out loud already.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a mushy picture with Kunal where the two are seen making the heart-pose with their hands like typical millennials. She revealed in the caption, “I first met Kunal on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge but I didn’t have the slightest inkling that we might even be friends one day, forget about being husband and wife. We hardly spoke to each other back then. But, of course, life went on and we met again on the sets of the film 99 and that s when we really forged a connection. I respected him for the self made man that he was and found his stories both entertaining and inspirational. It never mattered that we had different upbringings, religious backgrounds or life experiences – in fact the differences made our connection all the more rich and interesting. It’s only when I came upon @CloseUpIndia’s #FreeToLove campaign that aims at breaking down these barriers did I really start to think about the fact that many people are not able to so freely live and love. The #FreeToLove survey, made me understand how closeted the youth really are when it comes to freely expressing their love for someone. Among other interesting insights, I found out that although 3 out of 4 youths in India have pursued unconventional relationships, yet 1 out of 2 of those youths hid their relationships for fear of discrimination, judgement, and public shame. Aren’t those hard-hitting numbers? If you wish to read more about this #FreeToLove campaign and extend your support, visit their site here: http://freetolove.close-up.com/IN/ (sic).”

Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

On the professional front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.