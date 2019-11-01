Singer Sona Mohapatra made a huge post slamming Sony TV for roping in #MeToo accused Anu Malik once again as a judge on Indian Idol. She also made a separate post asking former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar why he promoted a show that has Malik as one of the judges. Now, she made another tweet clarifying how she never targeted Tendulkar but tweeted to highlight how channel and the makers are using the cricketer’s name to generate false publicity for their show.

Earlier, a tweet was made from Tendulkar’s official Twitter handle praising three contestants on Indian Idol 11. Sona reposted the same tweet and asked the celebrated cricketer to pay attention to the fact that the show he’s watching has hired a man who’s accused of sexual harassment by not one but many women including an ex-producer from the show itself. Sona had tweeted, “Dear Sachin, Are you aware of all the @IndiaMeToo stories of multiple women, some minors who came forward in the public domain about Anu Malik, the judge in this same Indian Idol show last year including their own ex-producer? Does their trauma not matter or touch anyone? 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴”

Dear Sachin, Are you aware of all the @IndiaMeToo stories of multiple women, some minors who came forward in the public domain about Anu Malik, the judge in this same Indian Idol show last year including their own ex producer? Does their trauma not matter or touch anyone? 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 https://t.co/jE45Tth1po — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) October 29, 2019

On Thursday, in a long Instagram post, she lashed out at the makers of Indian Idol 11 and the channel for having Anu Malik on board once again. She also reminded them of all the women who had accused Malik of sexual harassment including prominent singers Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin. She took Sachin Tendulkar’s name in her post and wrote, “a rich, powerful conglomerate like Sony TV is trying to divert their shameful reinstating of a multiple accused sexual offender, Anu Malik, as a judge on Indian Idol by publicising a sporting hero and India’s icon, Sachin Tendulkar’s praise on Twitter for some contestants, (a marketing exercise) and riding on his hard-earned goodwill. Diabolical? Yes.” Check out the entire post here:

After various news reports suggested that Sona seemed ‘upset’ with Sachin Tendulkar praising Indian Idol, she again took to Twitter to clarify how her words were manipulated to allegedly ease the agenda of the channel in trolling her and giving more publicity to their singing reality show. She posted a screenshot of an article on Twitter and wrote, “Not True. A national hero’s twitter handle being used as a commercial marketing machinery by @SonyTV to divert the public’s attention from the fact that they reinstated a serial sexual offender as judge on Indian Idol upset me. Nothing else. #clickbait #pr #tactics I SEE YOU.” (sic)

Not True. A national hero’s twitter handle being used as a commercial marketing machinery by @SonyTV to divert the public’s attention from the fact that they reinstated a serial sexual offender as judge on Indian Idol upset me. Nothing else. #clickbait #pr #tactics I SEE YOU. https://t.co/oQDOKBbNnr — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 1, 2019

She made another tweet suggesting at a possibility of Tendulkar himself being unaware of the tweet that was made from his official handle to promote Indian Idol 11. Sona wrote, “I don’t think that our cricketing legend @sachin_rt was even aware of the PR & Digital marketing tweet that his team would’ve put up. Of course @SonyTV is now spreading this headline to get people to troll me for questioning a Bharat Ratna & garner publicity for their show.” (sic)

I don’t think that our cricketing legend @sachin_rt was even aware of the PR & Digital marketing tweet that his team would’ve put up. Of course @SonyTV is now spreading this headline to get people to troll me for questioning a Bharat Ratna & garner publicity for their show. https://t.co/l2nKiDwmJM — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 1, 2019

Sona is one of the women ]in the industry who always stood up for the rights of women and has been actively speaking against sexual offenders like Anu Malik, Kailash Kher among others ever since the #MeToo wave came to India last year. She also slammed popular playback singer Sonu Nigam for making sexist statements against her. In her latest post too, she reminded all about Nigam asking her husband Ram Sampath to ‘keep her in check’ and ‘express brotherhood’ by taming his wife.

