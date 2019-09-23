The routinal Monday blues wouldn’t have hit us as hard, if not for Dabangg 3 star Sonakshi Sinha whose exotic picture in a Maldives pool left the temperatures soaring and fans drooling. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi gave a glimpse into her holiday fun post her upcoming Prabhu Deva-directorial’s shoot and we can’t help but wish upon a shooting star for a similar weekday.

The shared picture shows Sonakshi enjoying her breakfast inside the pool in the backdrop of palm trees and windy weather. Donning a bikini, teamed with a large straw hat and a pair of reading glasses, Sonakshi accessorised her look with a choker. She captioned the picture as, “My breakfast floats, what about yours? @jumeirahvittaveli #jumeirahvittaveli #everythingcloser (sic).”

Recently, actor Sonakshi Sinha accompanied a contestant in the Karamveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The actor helped the special guest earn Rs 12,50,000 but her appearance on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show is now being trolled. Among many questions that the duo answered, one question that they failed to answer without using a lifeline was based on Ramayana. Sonakshi, especially, was trolled for not knowing the answer to a question that was quite easy as per most Indian audience. The question was: According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?

The hashtag #YoSonakshiSoDumb started trending on social media and the internet was flooded with several memes. However, she gave a savage reply to trolls and said that she was enjoying the memes on her.

Taking to Twitter, she had written, “Dear jaage hue trolls. I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes.”