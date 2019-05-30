Actor Sonal Chauhan, who rose to fame from her debut Hindi film Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi, has been linked with Indian cricketer KL Rahul in the recent past. However, she took a moment to address the speculations. In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Sonal called the rumours untrue and said that her friendship with the cricketer goes long back. She said there’s no truth to the rumours of her dating him even though they did go on dinner the other day.

Calling the cricketer a ‘nice guy’, Sonal said, “No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy.” The actor, who debuted on the digital platform with her web show Skyfire recently, also said that they both knew each other even before they began their respective career journey. Sonal revealed they didn’t go to the same college but they still share a close bond.

The cricketer, who is now part of the Indian cricket team that has gone to England to play World Cup 2019, has been linked with many actors in the past. Rumours were rife that he was dating the Munna Michael star Nidhhi Agerwal. His name was also linked with Alia Bhatt’s friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. However, both the women slammed the rumours.

Apart from these rumours, the cricketer was also in the news for his presence on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6. He appeared on the show with fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya and became a party to the misogynist comments made by him. He was also fined by the BCCI and banned for a few matches for sexist statements on the show.

Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan recently spoke to the media and mentioned how she takes pride in being called a ‘Jannat star’ even after so many years of her debut. She told the media at an event that she feels fortunate to enter the film industry with a film that gave her such a memorable character. Sonal played the role of Zoya in the film, a regular young girl who finds a man who’s crazily in love with her. The music of the film was superhit and Emraan’s pairing with Sonal was much appreciated.