Not giving the fashion police a moment to calm down anytime soon, The Zoya Factor star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja continues to set the Internet on fire with her hot and sexy pictures from Los Angeles where she is currently on a vacation with sister Rhea Kapoor. Seen adding the sultry touch to pastels, Sonam slew every bit of her power look as she exuded her contagious girl boss vibes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a plethora of pictures where she can be seen donning a pastel green pant-suit buttoned only at the middle with a Louis Vuitton sling bag strapped across her shoulders. Accessorising her look with a pair of gold chain earrings and a gold chain neckpiece, Sonam completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses as she posed for the cameras.

Check out Sonam’s latest look here:

Leaving the words “glamorous” and “diva” as understatements to describe them, we surely need to look up with better adjectives for sister duo Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, especially after their current LA vacation. Seen turning up the heat while they discover LA, Sonam and Rhea lay a set of goals ranging from sister goals, travelling and perfect picture partner goals. The viral pictures are enough to set fans craving for a similar getaway and we don’t blame them.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.