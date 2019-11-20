Leaving the words “glamorous” and “diva” as understatements to describe them, we surely need to look up with better adjectives for sister duo Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, especially after their current LA vacation. Seen turning up the heat while they discover LA, Sonam and Rhea lay a set of goals ranging from sister goals, travelling and perfect picture partner goals. The viral pictures are enough to set fans craving for a similar getaway and we don’t blame them.

Slaying in the most sultry way before the LA sunset, Sonam was seen dressed in a sexy olive green dress with a dab of luscious red tint highlighting her lips while Rhea opted for a cold-shoulder cream top paired with brown trousers. From documenting the random performances on the streets, to sunbathing in the lush green gardens, Sonam and Rhea were seen enjoying the local life to the fullest. A picture even showed the two divas heading out with their bicycles in a surreal location painted with azure blue sky in the backdrop.

Check out Sonam and Rhea’s latest pictures from LA here:

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.