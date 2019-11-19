Weekend trips with friends or adventures with your partner are great but nothing beats checking out food, shops and locals of a place with your siblings as partner-in-crime and Bollywood divas Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor proved exactly that on their recent getaway to Los Angeles. Seen painting our social media feeds red with their exciting outing, Sonam and Rhea raised the bar for siblings and we’re not crying, you’re crying.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the sister duo flooded the Internet with their discoveries in LA and fans can’t help but gush and swoon over the now-viral pictures and videos. While one picture showed them checking out a shop and was captioned, “@discoverla Shopping, Sun & Sisters! Hitting up LA like a local with @RheaKapoor at @aviatornation such a cool shop!! everything is made in Los Angeles !!!@discoverLA #discoverLA #LAtheKapoorWay (sic)”, another post showed the two indulging in an exotic meal on a lavishly laid table and was captioned, “Lunch for two please! @mtnvenice prepared the most delicious meal for us! @discoverLA #discoverLA #LAtheKapoorWay also a special shout out to @ozcardagrouch for showing us such a good time and making us eat a great meal! (sic).”

Check out Sonam and Rhea’s viral pictures and videos from LA here:

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.