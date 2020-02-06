Echoing the long past autumn, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned up in earthy tones at the India Art Fair in Delhi. Turning into fashion police’ muse once again, Sonam amped up the sartorial game in the capital this Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam gave fans a glimpse of her style-high look and fans were left ogling. Donning a chic-brown dress teamed with a brown jacket, Sonam teamed her look with a pair of knee-length black stockings and a pair of black heels. Accessorising her look with a pair of funky golden earrings, highlighted by her high bun, Sonam completed her look with a black leather handbag. Wearing metallic brown makeup, Sonam captioned the pictures, “In all @bhaane for the @indiaartfair X BHAANE. MUA @kaushikanu @nayantaraparikh (sic).”

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s rom-com, The Zoya Factor, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned.

Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat. The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.