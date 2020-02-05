Giving us the right dose of an energy boost to our procrastinations this mid-week, The Zoya Factor star, Sonam Kapoor, shared a sultry workout video which will surely leave one motivated enough to return to the grind. Making Anand Ahuja and Harshvardhan Kapoor “happy”, Sonam left fans drooling over the now-viral video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared the videos featuring her in a casual white tee and a black athleisure wear. Pulling her hair back in a no-nonsense bun, Sonam completed her look with a pair of black running shoes as she lifted weights, under the supervision of an instructor. She captioned the post, “Working out super hard with @milestone_fitness at @upfitnessmumbai Morning workouts are the best ! They really get the endorphins going! #ifeelgood #cantwaitfora6pack (sic).” Quick to respond, Anand wrote, “Back w a vengeance! (sic)” and inserted lightining bolt emojis in it while Harshvardhan commented, “Very happy to see this (sic).”

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s rom-com, The Zoya Factor, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned.

Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat. The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.