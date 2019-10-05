GQ’s Most Stylish Man Anand Ahuja and Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor‘s excitement looked uncontained as they watched NBA India Games 2019 for the first time in the country. Anand’s fans can vouch for his die-hard love of the game and his recent posts, straight from the court, are contagious enough to catch on his high octane energy.

On Friday, Indiana Pacers defeated Sacramento Kings and seen “bringing the world” together to pose for his frame was entrepreneur Anand and wifey Sonam. While Sonam donned a black jersey over a long pleated skirt and a pair of white running shoes, her forever dapper husband wore a casual white tee paired with black lowers and black running shoes.

Check out Anand’s latest posts from NBA Games India 2019 here:

While Anand Ahuja recently won GQ’s Most Stylish Man Of The Year award, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.