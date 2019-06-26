For those who have been following Bollywood’s fashion icon Sonam Kapoor and her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja on social media platforms know about the blast they have been having over the past week in Tokyo, Japan. Sharing lit moments from their trip each day, the duo surely had us packing our bags and leaving on impulse for a much-needed getaway.

Recently, the diva shared an Instagram video where she summed up her trip along with the highly mushy moments with her dear hubby, in a one minute four seconds video and fans can’t keep calm. From twinning together in Tokyo alleys to lighting up restaurants and even shrines with their uncontained romance, Sonam and Anand have us drooling over their latest trip to the island country.

Check out Sonam and Anand’s Japan getaway here:

Not to be left behind, Anand too has been giving sneak-peeks into the trip and his recent post is all you need to allow love to spin its magic around you. Featuring a candid shot of his beloved wife, who was busy watching Rock perform on screen, Anand captured the moment of “radiance” and wrote, “This may actually be my favorite picture from the trip… seeing her someone smile so radiantly is like a peak into her childhood.” (sic)

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.