If the weekday blues hadn’t bruised one enough, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja left fans feeling sorer as they uploaded the latest pictures and videos from their second day at Kyoto, Japan. Taking their romance to another tangent altogether, the lovebirds drenched the lofty nature of the place with their mushiness and fans were left swooning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam uploaded two posts of “Day 2” and while in one picture she can be seen landing an affectionate kiss on her dear hubby’s cheek, standing cuddled under the grey skies, the following pictures show the Kinkaku-ji Temple and its “mirror pond” set against the backdrop of rock and pine. The posts were simply captioned, “Day 2” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Day 2 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 17, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram Day 2 cont.. A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 17, 2019 at 6:12am PDT

Bollywood’s stylish couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja keep setting major couple goals with their Instagram posts. From goofy pictures to magazine ready pictures, they have flooded their social media with their PDA.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.