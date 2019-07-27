Just when we think that it is impossible to gush over glamour world’s hottest couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja‘s chemistry any more, they prove us wrong exactly like their recent throwback picture which had fans swooning and believing in love all over again. They say you don’t marry someone you can live with instead you marry someone you cannot live without but Sonam and Anand seem to be treading both the conditions finely as they raise they bar of couple goals with every public outing or social media PDA.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand recently uploaded a Friday flashback where he can be seen twinning with his wifey in black. However, it was their candid moment frozen in the frame that won us over. The lovebirds seemed to be sharing a hearty moment as they held onto each other. Anand captioned the picture as, “#FBF #Mood ••• #everydayphenomenal (sic)” and Sonam was quick to comment, “Always when I’m with you (sic)” after smearing it with kisses and heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram #FBF #Mood ❤️👸🏽🙋🏽‍♂️ ••• #everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 26, 2019 at 7:05am PDT

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja love traveling and their Instagram posts say it all. The couple recently went for a vacation to Japan and post that, the spend one of their weekends in Paris with Anand’s brother Anant Ahuja.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.” (sic)