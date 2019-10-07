Shying away from Mondays is so yesterday for Sonam Kapoor and she has enough romantic reasons to feel so as she vacays in the Maldives with entrepreneur-husband Anand Ahuja and filmmaker-sister Rhea Kapoor. A recent video shared by Rhea features them making the most of their exotic holiday and it is not for the weak-hearted, you have been warned.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea shared a slo-mo video of “the Ahujas” sliding down a swing into a pool at the Maldives with lush green trees and bushes dotting it. Donning a black bikini, Sonam leaned onto Anand as they slid down with a splash into the pool and fans are surely left wishing for a similar getaway this week. Rhea captioned the video, “Guys the Ahuja’s are just sliding into the week. @discoversoneva #experiencesoneva #discoversoneva #sonevafushi (sic).”

Sonam and Anand recently attended the NBA India Games 2019 that was held for the first time in the country. Anand’s fans can vouch for his die-hard love for the game and his posts, straight from the court, were contagious enough to catch on his high octane energy.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.