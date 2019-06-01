Actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media to celebrate one year of her film Veere Di Wedding. The film was released last year in June and featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania along with Sonam in the lead. It was about the lives of four female buddies and their struggles with marriage, career, kids and stereotyped standards of beauty and morality by the society. Sonam made a post on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note about how much she loved being a part of the film. Veere Di Wedding was produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The actor also thanked these two women behind the film in her post.

She posted two stills from the film and tagged everyone associated with the film. The caption on Sonam’s post read, “One year since @vdwthefilm released. I’ve made life long friendships with these amazing women. Love you my veeres. Also @rheakapoor you broke the glass ceiling with a f*****g hammer unapologetically. I love you and I’m so proud of you. Thank you @ektaravikapoor for being such a girl boss, you are an inspiration. @ghoshshashanka you always bring out the bestest in me.. can’t wait to do another amazing film with you. Love you all!” (sic)

Veere Di Wedding was released to mixed reviews by the critics. While it was appreciated for taking a bold stand about women rights, the storyline of the film was deemed as artificial and unrelatable. Sonam and other actors in the lead gave good performances on screen. The film also featured Neena Gupta, Sumeet Vyas and Vivek Mushran in other important roles.